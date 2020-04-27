As India enters the final week of nationwide lockdown , the Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the chief ministers today to discuss the road ahead. This was the fourth such meeting between PM Narendra Modi and state chief minister since the outbreak emerged. The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 27,892 today, according to ministry of health and welfare. The chief ministers from Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana spoke about the further strategies to fight against deadly coronavirus which killed nearly 900 people in the country. Meghalaya and Odisha urged to PM Narendra Modia to extend the lockdown with some additional riders. From lockdown strategy to starting economic activities in the states, here are the key issues that have been discussed in the meeting

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 pandemic here:

-PM hails the collective efforts of the states and the centre

Hailing the collective efforts of the states and the centre, said lockdown has played an effective role in containing spread of coronvirus, according to sources

-Meghalaya plans to continue lockdown after May 3

"We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3 with relaxation on activities in green zones or non-covid affected districts in Meghalaya," said Conrad Sangma after discussing COVID-19 strategy with PM Modi.

-Social distancing should be mantra for all, says PM Modi

PM Modi said,"For a long time now, COVID-19 has become a part of our lives. Considering the threat that it poses we shouldn’t compromise on one thing: that is maintaining social distance. This should be made into a mantra for all- 'do gaj doori'. We have to keep spreading this message and should be a life lesson for all. In the same way, masks or face covers should become a major part of our lives."

-What Uttarakhand CM says after meeting PM Modi

For the economic revival of the states amid coronavirus lockdown, a committee of ministers and a committee of experts has been constituted, said Uttarakhand CM after discussing COVID-19 stategy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference.

-Gujarat to abide with Centre's decision on lockdown extension

Gujarat chief minister Rupani says that the Centre should take decision on extending lockdown in the interest of the country. He said the state will abide with the Centre's decision on the issue.

-Aggressively testing people in Himachal, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said his government has reached out to the people through Anganwadi centres to create sensitisation. “We have been aggressively testing people with symptoms because bordering states have reported cases. We are very happy that 12 districts of Himachal have no positive case," he said.

-We work together to curb the disease, said Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said public gatherings, religious and educational institution must be completely stopped. He also urged the Centre to relook to initiate measures to kickstart the economy as “we work together to curb the disease."

-Allow economic activities within the state, urges Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urged the Centre to initiate measures to kickstart the economy. He suggested that Niti Ayog should come up with transformative ideas to keep the economy moving in this grim situation. Even if the national lockdown continues, economic activities within the states should be allowed.

-PM Modi sticks to trusted 'gamcha' mask

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video-conference with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation, was seen covering his face with a traditional 'gamcha' on Monday.

The Prime Minister's 'gamcha' was a plain white colour with a sea green check pattern. Covering the mouth and nose with a traditional 'gamcha' has been the go-to option for Modi in a bid to make people aware of how they can easily take precautions against coronavirus.

-Focus will be on containment zone, says Rajiv Gauba

On Saturday, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with state chief secretaries. Gauba indicated that there is a need to focus on containment, even while relaxing restrictions further, hinting at the Centre’s broad strategy after the lockdown.

-Lockdown should continue after consultation with other states, says Himachal CM

In a video conference with PM Modi, Himachal Pradesh CM said, "We are now in a position to start economic activities; however, lockdown should continue considering the issue with other states as well."

-Started door-to-door screening: Bihar CM at video conference

To fight against COVID-19, Bihar has started door to door screening, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in a video conference with PM Modi. Till now, 4 crore people have been screened, Kumar added.

-Will leave no stone unturned to fight COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ensured help to students from West Bengal stuck in Kota. "The initiation has already started & all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

"I am personally overseeing this & we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help," she added.

-Tamil Nadu CM joins the meeting

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami attends video conference meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID19 situation.

-With PM's intervention, we'll be able to revive economy soon: Uttarakhand CM

Tourism in Uttarakhand was severely affected by coronavirus outbreak in the country, Uttarakhand CM said today. With PM Narendra Modi's intervention, we will be able to revive our industry and economy soon, he added.

-Karnataka CM attends PM Modi's video conference

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa attends video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on COVID-19 situation.

-PM Modi urges all CMs to ensure people register in Aarogya Setu app

PM Modi says North Indian states are having cases of flu, urged all CMs to ensure that people register in Aarogya Setu app

-Puducherry CM asks Centre to provide more PPEs to state

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy sought Centre’s intervention for providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other medical equipment for the state’s healthcare warriors.

-Meghalaya is likely to continue lockdown after May 3: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the state will continue with lockdown beyond May 3 with restrictions on inter-state and inter-district movement. However, essential services and travel due to medical emergency will be allowed, he said.

-States likely to demand a financial package

The states are also expected to demand a financial package from the Centre, and an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

-Ending the lockdown will not be easy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi witnessed a record surge in coronavirus cases on Sunday. As many as 293 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,918. Several doctors and healthcare workers have diagnosed with COVID-19 disease in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal indicated that ending the lockdown will not be easy.

-RBI announces ₹50,000 crore lifeline for mutual funds

To ease liquidity pressures on mutual funds, Reserve Bank of India today announced a special liquidity facility of ₹50,000 crore for mutual funds. Read here

-300 disease-free districts in the country

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday there were 300 disease-free districts in the country. Another 297 districts did not have any hotspots or small areas having more than five cases, Vardhan added. He said only 127 districts in the country have Covid-19 hotspots or red zones.

-Special train for migrants?

One of key demands likely to be made by the state chief minister during the meeting is arrangement of special trains to transport migrant workers to their home states.

-Nine chief minister will speak to PM Modi on lockdown strategy

Chief minister of all the states are attending a high level meeting with PM Narendra Modi via video conference. Nine of them will get to speak due to time constraints.

These are chief ministers of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana.

-Will India extend the lockdown?

In the last meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several chief minister had recommended to extend the nationwide lockdown by two weeks. India is under lockdown till May 3.

-Maharashtra is likely to extend the lockdown

Considering the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state, Mumbai and Pune are likely to increase the lockdown till May 18, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told Mint.

-Centre allowed shops in the residential area to open

After a month of nationwide lockdown, the Central government on Saturday allowed all the neighbourhood shops in the residential area, except those in the malls, to open. For the first time in a month, the Centre has allowed both the essential and non-essential shops to function.

-We are in a middle of a war: Narendra Modi

The country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. He also asserted that people have to take necessary precautions to fight against COVID-19.

-The Central government have relaxed several measures during the lockdown. The norms were eased in the least affected areas to start economic activities.









Share Via