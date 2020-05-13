Around 30,000 Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown will be repatriated in the second phase of the Vande Bharat mission, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today. "In 1st phase of Vande Bharat we were to bring back 14,800 Indians on 64 flights. 8500 Indians have already returned till this morning. More flights are underway. In the 2nd phase the numbers are being doubled. 30,000 more Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights."

The second phase of Vande Bharat mission will begin from 16 May in which 149 flights will be operated to 31 countries till May 22. Out of the 149 flights, 13 flights will come from the US, 11 from the UAE, 10 from Canada, nine each from Saudi Arabia and the UK, eight each from Malaysia and Oman, seven each from Kazakhstan and Australia.

"Phase-2 of Vande Bharat from 16-22 May will also include flights from Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand & Ukraine."

Six flights each will come from Ukraine, Qatar, Indonesia and Russia, five from the Philippines, four each from France, Singapore, Ireland and Kyrgyzstan, three each from Kuwait and Japan, two each from Georgia, Germany, Tajikistan, Bahrain and Armenia, and one each from Thailand, Italy, Nepal, Belarus, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.

In the second phase, 31 flights will come to Kerala, 22 to Delhi, 17 to Karnataka, 16 to Telangana, 14 to Gujarat, 12 to Rajasthan, nine to Andhra Pradesh, seven to Punjab, six each to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, three to Odisha, two to Chandigarh, and one each to Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur, Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.

During the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission that will end on May 15, a total of 64 flights from 12 countries are expected to bring back some 15,000 people to 14 destinations.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has infected 75,000 and killed 2,415 people till date, according to the Union Health Ministry. During this time all international and domestic flights have been banned.

