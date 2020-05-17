The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued fresh series of guidelines to the Ministries Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Under the fresh guidelines, the delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective state/union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said MHA.

Accordingly, the MHA states that all shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during lockdown 4.0.

However, these shops shall have to ensure six feet distance among customers; not allow more than five people at one time, the ministry said in a statement.

Local authorities should ensure that shops and markets, except in containment zones, open with staggered timings, added the minsitry.

In containment zones, essential activities will be allowed, said MHA. "There will will strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services," the ministry said in a statement. The Centre has stated that the curfew which was earlier observed from 7 pm to 7 am, wherein no movement was permitted, will continue to remain in force across the country.

While the Union government had earlier forbidden any non-essential movement in Red zones, it has now stated that within red and orange zones, “containment and buffer zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW."

The fourth extension of the lockdown, which was imposed by the government on 25 March, comes amid the Centre's push to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. The third phase will end today, 17 May.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 90,927 while the death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to 2,872, according to the Sunday figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. In past 24 hours, 4,987 new cases, the highest one-day jump, and 120 deaths were reported.

