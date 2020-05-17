Lockdown 4.0: All shops can open, but with staggered timings and other riders

In containment zones, essential activities will be allowed, said MHA. "There will will strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services," the ministry said in a statement. The Centre has stated that the curfew which was earlier observed from 7 pm to 7 am, wherein no movement was permitted, will continue to remain in force across the country.