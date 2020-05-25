Home > News > India > Coronavirus lockdown extended till June 30 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Solan
Shimla: People throng a market after authorities allowed shops to open with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Shimla. (PTI)
Coronavirus lockdown extended till June 30 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Solan

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2020, 05:27 PM IST PTI

  • Hamirpur has reported the highest 63 virus cases while 21 people have tested positive for the infection in Solan till now
  • The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders Monday extending the curfew in their areas up to June 30

SHIMLA : Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh will continue with the coronavirus lockdown for a month after the current nationwide phase ends on May 31.

The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders Monday extending the curfew in their areas up to June 30.

The two orders did not specifically mention the lockdown itself, but its extension is implied. The state-wide curfew in Himachal Pradesh is meant to enforce the lockdown against coronavirus.

As in the rest of the state, the two districts allow several hours of relaxation in the curfew and the lockdown every day. Essential services remain open during the curfew hours as well.

This will continue, officials said.

Hamirpur has reported the highest 63 virus cases while 21 people have tested positive for the infection in Solan till now.

So far, the state has reported 214 cases, including five deaths.

According to officials, Hamirpur has witnessed a spurt in cases after people in large numbers returned to the state from parts of the country recently.

The district now has 57 of 142 active cases in the state.

Over 10,000 people have returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said.

