As India is under a nationwide lockdown till 3 May to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus , the Narendra Modi government has released a list of the services that will remain functional across the country from April 20. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has shared the list of what will remain open all over India effective April 20. He has also made it clear that these will not be applicable in containment zones.

"Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020. This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones."the tweet read.

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

Here is the list of the services that will stay open from April 20:

-All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

-All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional

-Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry to remain functional

-Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with maximum of 50 per cent workers

-Animal husbandry activities activities to remain fully functional

-Financial sector to remain functional

-Social sector to remain functional

-MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

-Public utilities to remain functional

-Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed

-Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged

-Supply of essential goods is allowed

-Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to operate

-Industries/Industrial establishments (both government and private) will be allowed to operate

-Construction activities will be allowed to operate

-Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

-Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open

Share Via