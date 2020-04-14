NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. In his address to the nation this morning, PM Modi said in some areas which are outside of Covid-19 hotspots, some conditional relaxations to resume important activities could be given after April 20. Some state governments like Punjab, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already extended the lockdown on their own.

PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation:

-Those running businesses should be sensitive to the needs of their workers. Do not retrench people: Modi.

-Government will come out with extensive guidelines tomorrow: Modi

-Stay where ever you are till May 3: PM

-Download Aarogya Setu mobile app: Modi

-Take special care of elders, senior citizens in the house: Modi

-To improve immunity, follow Ayush ministry's directions

-PM Modi asks Indians to take care of 7 issues.

-Fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent in next one week, new hotspots will create new crisis: Modi

-Medicines, ration in appropriate supply in India: Modi

-Areas outside of hotspot areas might get some relief during lockdown: Modi

-Lockdown will be extended till May 3: Modi.

-If we look at it from an economic angle, it (lockdown) might look an expensive decision. We have paid a heavy price for it but the lives of Indians can never be valued. The path we have followed is being discussed internationally. Governments in various states, health departments in states have worked with a lot of responsibility: PM Modi.

-India took a holistic and integrated approach: Modi

-The path we chose is the right one: PM Modi on lockdown and social distancing measures.

-India is in a much better position than other countries: Modi

-We did not wait for the problem to increase but acted immediately: PM Modi

-When there were only 550 corona cases, we implemented a 21-day lockdown.

-The way people are following lockdown even during festivals is appreciable: Modi

-Some are facing problem in getting food, others are facing trouble in going out and are forced to stay away from home: PM Modi

-PM Modi begins address to the nation by praising people's efforts in fighting coronavirus.

-Union ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices in Delhi yesterday.

-The Modi government is said to be planning a staggered resumption of economic activities.

-A broad consensus has emerged that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks after a meeting between the prime minister and state chief ministers on Saturday.

-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to PM Modi reiterating the need for selective lockdown in view of the state's dependence on revenues from agri and aqua sectors.

-Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also released a video message asking people to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations, saying it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone's support.

-The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 10,000 mark today. A total of 1,211 new Covid-19 infections were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of corona cases to 10,363.

