Amid the nationwide lockdown , all the neighbourhood shops in the residential area, except those in the malls, will be open from today. For the first time in a month, the Centre has allowed both the essential and non-essential shops to function. However, malls continue to remain closed till May 3.

To mitigate the coronavirus spread which has infected nearly 25,000 people in India, the nation is under lockdown till May 3. This move will come as relief to the traders who have been under lockdown since March 24.

The ministry said that shops are allowed to open only with 50% of the staff. Masks will be mandatory for all and social distancing measures must be followed.

"It would be mandatory for all permitted shops to open only with 50% strength of workers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks and strict adherence to social distancing norms," the ministry said in a late-night order.

These relaxations in lockdown restrictions will not applicable in hotspots or containment zones, the ministry added.

Here’s what will open from today:

1)All shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs will be open.

2) All shops in residential complexes will remain functional.

3) All standalone shops and neighbourhood are allowed to open.

4) Shops in market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, will remain open.

5) All shops and markets in rural and semi-rural areas that are registered can open.

6) In cities or urban areas, only standalone shops and residential shops can open

7) Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.

What will remain shut:

1) Shops in single and multi-brand malls would not be allowed to open.

2) Complexes with clusters of shops will remain closed.

3) Liquor shops will remain shut.

4) Market complexes located in municipality areas will be shut.





