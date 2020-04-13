PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow, the Prime Minister's Office said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends tomorrow, 14 April, and it is expected the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension."Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," PMO India tweeted.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 13 chief ministers to take a call on extending the period of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. In the meeting on Saturday, the chief ministers of most states had asked for an extension of the lockdown period as cases continue to rise.

Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, the prime minister had said the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.

Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Odisha, have already extended the lockdown till 30 April.

On March 24, PM Modi has announced a 21-day nation-wide shutdown to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 9,152 in India, as per the Health Ministry data today.





