MUMBAI : Maharashtra reported 221 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the total tally of affected patients to 1,135 with 22 patients succumbing to the virus today. Sixteen of the deceased were from Mumbai, 3 from Pune and 2 from Navi Mumbai.

The current death toll of the state is 149 while only 217 people have shown complete recovery so far. Out of the deceased 92 are from Mumbai and 33 from Pune.

Among deaths reported today, 13 were, male patients and 15 were between 40-60 years age group. So far 91% of the fatalities have been among patients with pre-existing health conditions. One patient also suffered from Malaria.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 4846 teams working across the state and surveillance of over 10 lakh population has been done even as the state has extended the lockdown till 30th April.

Currently there are 61,247 people in home quarantine while 5064 are institutionally quarantined.

