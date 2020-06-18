Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,752 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,20,504.

Active cases however, are at 53,901 and total patients discharged so far are 60,838.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally is at 62,875 with total deaths at 3,311. Active cases in Mumbai re 27,700 and 31,856 patients have recovered.

Thane is the next biggest contributor with total covid-19 cases at 21,093 and total deaths at 673. Active cases in Thane are 11431 and 8,988 patients have recovered.

The state registered 100 deaths today. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease has gone up to 5,751.

The state public health department in a note said that the first patient of covid-19 was found in the state on 9 March. In the period of about last three months, it is seen that the growth rate of cases (weekly average) is reducing and the doubling time of patients is increasing. "This shows that the rate of spread of covid-19 is reducing in the state," it said.

While on 31 March doubling time of cases was 3.5 days and weekly average of growth rate at 12%, doubling time is now at 25.9 days and weekly average of growth rate is at 3%.

Thus, recovery rate in the state is 50.49% while mortality rate is at 4.77%.

Out of the 100 deaths reported today, 66 were men and 34 women. 45 of them aged over 60 years, 46 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 9 were aged less than 40 years. 84 out of 114 patients (73.7%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

Currently, 5,81,650 people are in home quarantine. There are 92,141 beds available in 2203 quarantine institutions and 26,740 people are in institutional quarantine currently,

Total 101 laboratories are functioning for covid-19 diagnosis in the state currently– 58 government ones and 43 private ones. Out of 7,17,683 laboratory samples, 1,20,504 have been tested positive (16.93%) for covid-19 until today.

