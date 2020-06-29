Maharashtra govt extends lockdown: List of activities allowed till 31 July

Maharashtra government on Monday extended lockdown till 31 July a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged caution amid the spurt in novel coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

In the guidelines issued under 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions, and phase-wise opening, the state government asked officials to enforce measures and necessary restrictions during the extended lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

"Concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control Covid-19," the Maharashtra Government said.

The extension of lockdown will also contain number of relaxations depending on the orders issued by the state authorities.

Among the relaxations allowed, all Government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police to function with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher, where as, all private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more, the state government said in a statement.

Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures, it added.

Here are all the activities allowed in Maharashtra during the lockdown period:

1) All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order shall continue to do so.

2) All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued on 31 May and 4 June, and are in operation as per the policy of respective Municipal Corporation.

3) All non-essential markets, market areas and shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

4) Liquor shops will to operate if permitted, home delivery or otherwise.

5) Barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlors with conditions as permitted by the state government.

5) E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and materials.

6) Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians.

7) Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments

8) Marriage related gatherings on open spaces, lawns, non AC halls are permitted.

9) Printing and distribution of newspapers (including home delivery).

10) The inter-district movement of persons within the area of Municipal Corporations under the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) for the essential activities and the office purposes. For shopping purposes people are expected to use only nearby / neighbourhood markets only. Long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted.

11) All the industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate.

12) All public and private construction sites, which are allowed to remain open and operational.

13) Home delivery restaurants and kitchen.

14) On-line distance leaning and related activities.

15) Offices/staff of Educational institutions (Universities/ Colleges/ Schools) for the purpose of non-teaching purposes including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

16) Movement of vehicles is also allowed with certain restrictions. These include:

Taxi/Cab: One driver with two passengers

Rickshaw: One plus two passengers

Four-wheeler: Driver with two more people

Two-wheeler: One rider and one passenger

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases jumped sharply from Saturday's highest of 5,318 to 5,493 for the third consecutive day. The total number of number coronavirus cases zoomed to 1,64,626.

The state's fatalities again shot up from the June-lowest of 62 to 156 Sunday, to touch 7,429.

