Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till 31 July

New Delhi: In the wake of pandemic, Maharashtra government on Monday extended lockdown in the state till 31 July.

The state government asked officials to enforce measures and necessary restrictions during the extended lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

"Concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control Covid-19," the Maharashtra Government said.

The state government listed out the activities that will allowed in high-incidence/vulnerable districts like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nashik, Akola, Amravati, Jalgaon and Dhule.

During this lockdown period, all government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police will function with up to 15% strength or 15 people, whichever is higher. All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more.

All essential shops will be allowed to remain open like they were before this order and will continue to do so. All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue according to the guidelines issued so far. All non-essential markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted, home delivery or otherwise.

E-commerce activity will continue for essential and non-essential items. All the industrial units that are currently operations will continue to be open. Restaurants can only have home delivery option.

Taxis and cab aggregators and auto rickshaws are allowed to have two passengers apart from the driver.

Four-wheelers can have two people apart from the person driving while two-wheelers can have a pillion apart from the driver.

All construction sites, both public and private, are allowed to remain open. Pre-monsoon works have also been allowed till 31 July.

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest control and technicians will be allowed. Garages can mend vehicle with prior appointments. Marriage-related gatherings can happen in open spaces, lawns, non-air conditioned halls.

Outdoor physical activities are allowed with restrictions. Barber shops, saloons, spas, beauty parlours are allowed to operate with conditions laid out by the state government.

On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lockdown will continue post 30 June but with more relaxations.

The decision to extend lockdown must have been inevitable considering the surge in number of cases in the state.

Thackeray on Sunday ruled out easing the restrictions, adding the state still faces coronavirus threat.

"Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no," Thackeray tweeted later.

The unlock process, dubbed Mission Begin Again by the state government, is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said in his address.

"The state has now started the unlock process under the Mission Begin Again. There will be some restrictions even after June 30, but eventually more and more relaxations will be offered to the people," he said.

Thackeray emphasised on maintaining stringent discipline as COVID-19 cases are still being reported in large numbers.

"Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

The crisis is not yet over, the chief minister said.

For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases jumped sharply from Saturday's highest of 5,318 to 5,493 on Sunday while deaths in Pune Division crossed 1,000, health officials said.

The state's fatalities again shot up from the June-lowest of 62 to 156 Sunday, down from the previous one-day highest deaths figure of 248 notched on June 23.

Earlier, on June 16, the state had reported the highest 1,409 fatalities taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll.

With Sunday's 156 fatalities, the state death toll climbed from 7,273 to 7,429 and total cases zoomed to 1,64,626 till date, both being the highest in the country.

This comes to roughly one death recorded every 9 minutes and a staggering 229 new cases notched every hour in the state.

After 3 days, the recovery rate marginally fell from 52.94 per cent to 52.59 per cent, and the mortality (death) rate stood at 4.51 per cent.

For most days in June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and since the past three days 5,000 plus figures of new patients, causing worries among the health officials.

