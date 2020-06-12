Maharashtra lockdown curbs not reimposed, says Uddhav amid rising Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra government today clarified that the lockdown relaxations in the state are not revoked after several reports and rumours hinted on revival of full lockdown in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday made it clear that no such decision has been taken. He however, urged citizens to follow the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs in order to stay safe and combat the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

The lockdown has not been reimposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt's instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

"Some television news channels and social media platforms are speaking about lockdown being reimposed and closure of all shops. But the government has not taken any such decision," Thackeray said in a statement to PTI.

"Such news creates confusion among the people and it should not be telecast without verification. Forwarding such posts and telecasting news that create misunderstanding and spread rumours, is a crime," he further stated.

In similar lines, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also reached out to the the citizens to not spread fake news about the lockdown.





Please do not give into fake news about lockdown. As of now, Begin Again is in motion. @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji has appealed to all citizens to ensure social distancing, so as to not get even close to a lockdown. Safety of citizens is and will be the only parameter. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 12, 2020

Maharashtra on 31 May, extended lockdown in entire state till 30 June to contain the spread of Covid-19. The announcement comes a day after Centre extended nationwide lockdown at containment zones to 30 June. Maharashtra government named extension of lockdown till 30 June as "Mission Begin Again".

It had issued phase-wise fresh guidelines on what will be allowed during the month-long lockdown period.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed record single-day spike in fresh cases and also in the number of fatalities on a daily basis, for the second consecutive day.

The state reported 3,607 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 97,648. 152 more deaths have been reported in the state, which takes its death toll to 3,590.

Of these fresh cases, 1,540 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 53,985, while 97 more deaths in the city took its death toll to 1,952.

