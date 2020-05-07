Coronavirus: Maharashtra records 1,216 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 17,974

Of these, Mumbai alone reported 11,394 cases and 437 deaths.

43 more infected patients died in the state on Thursday. Of the deaths, 24 happened in Mumbai, seven in Pune, five in Vasai Virar, two in Solapur, one in Akola, one in Palghar and one in Aurangabad. Apart from these, one person from Manipur and one person from Bihar also died in Mumbai.

According to the state public health department, an analysis of 8,816 patients admitted to various hospitals in the state, according to the severity of their symptoms, revealed that 5,228 (59%) are asymptomatic, 3,209 (36%) patients have mild-to-moderate symptoms and 424 (5%) patients are in critical condition out of which 236 (3%) patients are in need of oxygen while 92 (1%) patients are in need of ventilators. The remaining 96 patients are admitted to the intensive care unit due to other reasons.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has initiated an inquiry into a video doing the rounds on social media from Wednesday night which showed patients being treated for Covid-19 sharing a ward with bodies of the deceased who had succumbed to the pandemic in Mumbai’s Sion Hospital.

The city corporation later explained that the family of the deceased are often reluctant to take possession of the bodies and with the hospital mortuary full, there was no room to store them. The corporation said it often has to wait to inform the local police station to take possession of bodies and perform the last rites.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1,087 active containment zones in the state at the moment.

