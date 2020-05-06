Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1233 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 16758.

Of these Mumbai alone reported 10714 cases with 412 deaths.

With 34 covid-related deaths in the state today, the death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 651 the Public Health Department said in a press statement.

Of these 34 deaths, 25 were recorded in Mumbai, three in Pune, three in Akola and one each in Solapur and Jalgaon. A resident of Uttar Pradesh also died in Mumbai today.

"Twenty-seven out of 34 patients (79%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said.

Out of 1,90,879 laboratory samples, 1,73,838 were negative and 16758 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1048 active containment zones in the state currently.

Till date 3094 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 2,11,122 people are in home quarantine and 13107 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

