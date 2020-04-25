Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new covid-19 cases, the highest in a day, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 7628.

Of these 7628 cases, 5049 are from Mumbai alone followed by 1105 from the Pune division.

Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 323 in the state. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said, there were 22 covid-related deaths in the state today.

Of these 22, 13 were recorded in Mumbai, four in Pune and one each in Malegaon, Pune rural, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule and Solapur.

"Thirteen out of 22 patients (59%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said.

Out of 108972 laboratory samples, 101062 were negative and 7628 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 555 active containment zones in the state currently.

Till date 1076 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,25, 393 people are in home quarantine and 8124 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

