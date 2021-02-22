OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus update: Maharashtra reports nearly half of India's fresh covid cases
Thermal checking of passengers onboarding IRCTC's Tejas express, (HT_PRINT)

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra reports nearly half of India's fresh covid cases

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 10:05 AM IST Staff Writer

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 14,199 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,05,850 including 1,50,055 active cases and 1,06,99,410 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,56,385 with the loss of 83 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,56,385 vaccine doses were given till Sunday evening.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths.

The total number of samples tested up to Friday was 21,15,51,746, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 6,20,216 samples were tested on 21 February.

