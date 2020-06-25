Maharashtra on Thursday recorded highest single-day novel coronavirus cases, pushing the Covid-19 case count in the state beyond 1.4 lakh since the outbreak.

The total number of confirmed virus patients have rose to 1,47,741 after 4,841 more patients tested positive in the state in the last 24 hours, according to authorities.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 6,931 as 192 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state since Wednesday, they added. The death rate is at 4.69%.

Active cases in the state now stands at 63,342 while 77,453 patients have been discharged from the hospitals after successfully recovering from the virus. These recoveries also include 3,661 patients getting discharged today.

Of these, Mumbai alone reported 1,365 new coronavirus patients and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in city to 70,990 and death toll to 4,060, according to BMC.

Mumbai's count also includes 11 new virus cases were recorded in its slum colony Dharavi, taking tally to 2,210. However, no fresh death was reported today, said state civc body's official.

A central team constituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday and Saturday to take stock of the covid-19 situation in the states.

Amid the rise in numbers and deaths, state minister announced that hair salons will be allowed to reopen from June 28, after over three months of downing shutters.

"The hair salons will reopen. However, the use of sanitisers and face-masks will be mandatory for the hairdresser and the customer. Similarly, the cloth or towel used for one customer shall not be used for others," said State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country and its numbers have even currently surpassed total coronavirus cases of some countries including China, the epicentre of the pandemic outrage.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases on 25 June have climbed to 4,73,105 and the death toll rose to 14,894 today, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured so far while there are 1,86,514 active cases in the country.

In addition to that, World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom expects coronavirus cases to hit 10 million next week.

