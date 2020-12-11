Coronavirus Maharashtra update: Tally grows by 4,268; 2,774 patients recover

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra has increased to 18,72,440 as 4,268 people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll due to coronavirus mounted to 48,059 with 87 new fatalities.

As many as 2,774 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's recovery count to 17,49,973, the official added.

Maharashtra has 73,315 active patients now.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,301 fresh cases, which took its total count to 6,46,450. A total of 18,688 people have died so far in the region, he added.

Mumbai city recorded 654 positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall case count to 2,89,350, while its death toll rose to 10,955, of which 13 were reported during the day.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,66,249 and deaths at 11,029, while the Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,53,438 and the death toll at 4,654.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,976 cases and 3,923 deaths, Aurangabad division 69,727 cases and 1,766 deaths, Latur division 76,750 cases and 2,325 deaths, Akola division 60,858 cases and 1,447 deaths, and Nagpur division 1,82,159 cases and 4,091 deaths, the official said.

Till now, 1,15,70,137 tests have been conducted in the state.

Meanwhile, 29,398 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking India's total case tally to 97,96,770.

With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.

With agency inputs

