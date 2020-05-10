Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said majority of coronavirus cases in the national capital are symptomatic or with mild symptom amid rising number of Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi.

“In Delhi, 75 per cent COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.'

Kejriwal further said 82% of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50 and the government seeing more deaths among elderly people.

We have analysed that 82% of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50. We are seeing that there are more deaths among elderly people: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5QamWZ68GY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

The Delhi Chief Minister further said his government is arranging more special trains for the migrant workers. He appealed the migrants not to travel on foot as it was not safe. He said Delhi government is taking their responsibility as the government here to take care of them.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded five more deaths due to the deadly infection in last 24 hours, with 381 fresh cases, the government said.

Between midnight of May 8 and midnight of May 9, five fresh fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 73, the government said in its health bulletin.

With the fresh cases, the virus tally in the national capital has climbed to 6,923.

While there are 4,781 active cases of the virus in the city, 2069 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.

