Coronavirus may infect 85% of Indians if precautions not taken

“Almost 80-85% persons in the country are susceptible to the coronavirus. Covid-19 cases are increasing in the country and the virus is spreading fast. The science behind the virus is such that it will spread and transmit from one person to five persons and from five persons to fifty," said V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog. The overall situation in the country remained under control, he said, even as the number of cases scaled up to 56,40,441 and the toll crossed the 90,000 mark on Tuesday.