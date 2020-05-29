Coronavirus may remain active in high temperatures for 6-12 hours

A: The RT-PCR test used to confirm Covid-19 has very high (>99%) sensitivity in laboratory settings. But in clinical settings, its sensitivity was found to be 66-88 per cent. This could be due to multiple reasons. The most common one is improper nasopharyngeal sample collection and storage. Failure to acquire enough samples or not taking it from deep in the nasopharynx does not give the right sample. If not stored properly, viral RNA degrades. In one study a positive test result was highest at week one (100%), followed by 89.3%, 66.1%, 32.1%, 5.4% and zero by week six. The timing of sample collection is also important. If collected too early or too late in the symptomatic phase, there may be too little virus to detect even by the sensitive RT-PCR test. Every test has a threshold. If done properly one or two tests should be sufficient to confirm a Covid-19 free state.