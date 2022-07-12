Coronavirus may survive for 30 days on meat, fish: Study

According to a study, the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus may persist on meat and fish products in the fridge or freezer for up to 30 days. The study, which was just published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, used surrogate viruses with spikes like those on SARS-CoV-2 together with chicken, beef, pig, and salmon as test subjects. The researchers kept the meat and fish products in the freezer and under refrigeration (4 degrees Celsius) (minus 20 degrees Celsius).

