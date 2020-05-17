Coronavirus may trap women in the ‘safe haven’ of the home

Discussions about domestic violence presume that most incidents fall into the husband-beats-wife category. However, definitions in the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 are more inclusive. The law covers ‘domestic relationships’ and this could mean any two persons “who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family." That is, it covers the spectrum of relationships within the typical household. Therefore, as family members are forced to stay indoors in small, crowded homes, in a culture that does not believe in personal space or privacy, think also of abuse and violence against elders; between cousins; uncles and aunts and children; and in-laws. In the context of the Indian household, silence and underpins everything.