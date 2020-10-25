Coronavirus: Mouthwash helps curb virus, wildfire smoke may help spread it

A phenomenon called "antigenic sin" may explain why some COVID-19 patients become critically ill, researchers say. Because the new virus shares some features with coronaviruses that cause common colds, the body's immune response can include antibodies that previously learned to recognize and attack those older viruses. This can in turn detract from the body's ability to fight COVID-19, because the common cold antibodies do not reliably attack the new virus. In severely ill COVID-19 patients, the immune response directed at other coronaviruses is higher than in mildly ill patients, researchers reported on medRxiv ahead of peer review. This situation - when the body reacts to a new invader based on its "memory" of previous invaders - has been seen before and is called "original antigenic sin." New vaccines must be able to prompt an immune response against this new virus, not merely boost immune responses toward common cold viruses, said coauthor Gijsbert van Nierop of Erasmus Medical Center in The Netherlands told Reuters.