The states registered nearly 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 49,391. The deadly virus killed 126 people in last 24 hours. The death toll in the country increased to 1,694, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu added nearly 50% of the fresh cases on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu recorded over 500 coronavirus cases for the second day this week. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 4,058.

Gujarat became the second state to record over 6,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. The state witnessed the highest spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as 441 people tested positive for the novel virus. Gujarat reported 368 fatalities due to COVID-19 disease.

Maharashtra continued to remain the hardest hit country. The state saw 984 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. COVID-19 infected 15,525 people in Maharashtra and claimed 617 lives. Maharashtra was the only state in the country to record over 15,000 COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus case in West Bengal was also on the rise. As many as 85 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in Bengal stood at 1,344. Coronavirus killed 140 people in Bengal.

While there was a slightest drop in fresh cases in the national capital from the previous day, Delhi confirmed 206 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. The COVID-19 count in the state reached 5,104.

The health ministry on Tuesday said a delay in reporting by states had caused a sudden surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases since Monday. India saw the biggest spike in coronavirus count on Tuesday as 3,900 fresh cases were reported. There were 195 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll so far.

In India, nearly 29% recovered from the coronavirus disease. As many as 14,183 people were discharged from the hospital. Kerala showed 92% recovery rate, highest in India. Out of 4,058 patients in Tamil Nadu, 1,485 people were cured. In Madhya Pradesh, 1,000 people were discharged from the hospital. In Rajastha,1,528 people were recovered from the disease.









