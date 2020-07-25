New coronavirus cases in India rose 48,916 in past 24 hours, pushing the total Covid-19 tally over 13 lakh mark today, while the total number of recoveries crossed 8.49 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 31,358 with 757 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated today showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 13,36,861.

There are 4,56,071 active cases in the country, while 8,49,431 people have recovered and one person has migrated. In past 24 hours, a record 32,223 patients were declared cured.

This has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons to 3,93,360.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested up to July 24 with 4,20,898 samples being tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, If you are overweight then you could be at increased risk of severe illness or even death from coronavirus, according to a latest report by the Public Health England (PHE).

PHE said data showed that for people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30-35, risk of death from COVID-19 increased by 40%, and it increased by 90% for those with a BMI over 40 compared to those of a healthy weight.

The chief scientist of the WHO, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, on Friday warned that the concept of “herd immunity", or a large section of the population developing antibodies against COVID-19, is still a long way off and can be sped up by a vaccine.

The United States recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Trump administration stressed the need for children to go back into the classroom despite fears about safety.

