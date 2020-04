NOIDA : No new case of coronavirus was reported in Noida on Thursday, as 87 reports were investigated in the last 24 hours which have all been found to be negative.

Noida now has a total of 103 cases.

So far, 103 cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, out of which 54 people have recovered and returned home, while there are 49 cases are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Among the 49 people who are currently undergoing treatment, 13 patients are admitted in Sharada Hospital, 22 patients in Greater Noida GIMS and 11 patients in Child PGI while 3 patients are under treatment in Delhi.