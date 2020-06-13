The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus infection in India has crossed 1.5 lakh today. At least 154,330 people have cured from the infection, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. For the third straight day, the number of recoveries has remained more than the active coronavirus patients in the country. The number of active coronavirus patients in India stands at 145,779.

India's COVID-19 count has crossed 3 lakh today. Thus, nearly 50% of the total coronavirus patients have cured from the infection.

However, the death toll from the deadly virus has increased to 8,884. The states has witnessed a record jump of over 11,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours. This was the first time the country recorded over 11,000 cases in a day.

India has become the fourth worst-affected country due to the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia. Globally, coronavirus has infected over 76 lakh people.

As the coronavirus cases in India are on a steady rise, the states are advised to focus on containment, testing and tracing, health infrastructure upgradation, case clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19. The central government has stressed on active house-to-house surveillance through Special Teams in containment zones for early identification of cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. A total of 877 labs are presently operational — 637 government labs and 240 private labs — in the country. More than 1.43 COVID-19 samples have been tested across the country in last 24 hours. A total of 55,07,182 samples have been tested so far.

The central government maintained that there is no community spread of coronavirus infection in India. ICMR DG, Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava said, "India is such a large country and prevalence is very low. India is not in community transmission." Bhargava also added "lockdown measures were successful in keeping it low and preventing rapid spread."

