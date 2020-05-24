Subscribe
Home > News > India > Coronavirus: Odisha makes 14-day compulsory quarantine for all returnees
Coronavirus: Odisha makes 14-day compulsory quarantine for all returnees

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay

  • The returnees in the rural areas will have to go for a compulsorily 7-day institutional and 7-day home quarantine
  • The returnees in the urban areas will have to go for a mandatory 14-day home quarantine

NEW DELHI : The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on Sunday decided to make 14-day compulsorily quarantine for all returnees amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. 67 people tested positive for covid-19 in the state in past 24 hours, taking the state's deadly infection tally to 1,336, a health department official said.

The state government said the returnees in the rural areas would have to go for a compulsorily 7-day institutional and 7-day home quarantine while for urban areas a 14-day home quarantine is mandatory.

The state health department said of the 67 new coronavirus patients, 60 are placed in institutional quarantine centres and four are at home isolation. The remaining three had come in contact with earlier detected patients.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Puri (16), followed by Nayagarh (13), seven each from Ganjam and Bolangir, six from Angul, four each from Sundergarh and Kalahandi, three from Khurda, two each from Cuttack and Malkangiri and one each froNuapada, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Of the 1,336 cases, 832 are active, while 497 patients have recovered and seven have died so far.

As many as 5,388 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,23,834.

