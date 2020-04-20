Coronavirus: Only 5% of total COVID-19 cases become critical, says government

Only five per cent of the total coronavirus patients turn into critical ones, said health ministry on Monday. Around 80 per cent of all coronavirus patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, according to health ministry.

"On the basis of worldwide analysis, out of 100 coronavirus patients, 80 per cent are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. Around 15 per cent patients turn into severe cases and five percent cases turn into critical cases," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health and family welfare, at the daily press briefing.

The rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the country has now improved to 7.5 days, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the ministry of health and family welfare said at the daily briefing.

“India’s COVID-19 doubling rate has improved to 7.5 days from 3.4 days before the lockdown," Agarwal said. Various states in the country have a a doubling rate of less than 20 days.

Eight states and a Union Territory – Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar have shown a doubling rate in less than 20 days. In Odisha, the rate of doubling is 39.8 days and Kerala is best at 72.2 days.

"The number of districts where no case has been reported in the last 14 days has increased to 59 in 23 states and UTs. Goa is now COVID-19 free," he said.

Raman Gangakhedkar, head of infectious disease and epidemiology at the ICMR, also said, "80 out of 100 people do not show symptoms but there are chances that they will test positive".

India wants to work with G20 nations to develop the vaccine to combat COVID-19, said Agarwal.

