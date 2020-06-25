All coronavirus patients in Delhi do not need to go to quarantine centre, the Centre said today. The decision comes a day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to withdraw the existing order mandating every individual diagnosed COVID-19 positive through a swab test to be taken to a COVID care centre (CCC) for clinical assessment of symptoms.

Only those who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation, Baijal said today.

“SDMA approved modification of SOP for home isolation for Covid patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread & provision of timely medical care for Covid positive cases to save precious lives," Delhi LG’s official handle said on Twitter.

On June 19, Baijal had issued an order making it compulsory for all coronavirus patients to be placed in institutional quarantine for five days. The Aam Aadmi Party government strongly opposed the June 19 order, calling it an 'arbitrary decision.'

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said today: "Central Govt has rolled back its order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centers for health assessment."

With the new rules, a patient who is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms can recover at home."Now medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they can stay in home isolation and need to be sent to hospital," Sisodia said.

As the coronavirus cases in the national capital were on rise, the Centre has stepped in to augment Delhi's fight against COVID-19. The home minister held several meetings with Delhi government over the last two weeks. Shah directed Kejriwal’s government to ramp up and testing and intensify supervision in containment zones.

The Delhi government planned a house-to-house survey across the city to identify suspected cases and get them tested. The survey will start from June 27. Kejriwal government aims to cover 45 lakh households in the national capital by July 6. A serological survey of 20,000 patients will be conducted between June 27 to July 10.

Video call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP Hospital

Kejriwal today launched video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

"LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital 100 days ago. Many patients have got cured here, it is the biggest hospital with 2,000 beds. It is also the first hospital where plasma therapy was started and it is now being replicated at many locations across the country," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister added that the video call facility will help the patients admitted here to stay in touch with their family and friends.

Delhi is among the worst-hit states by coronavirus infection in India. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital stood at 70,390, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll related to infection rose to 2,365 today.





























