With the states registering over 9,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day, the number of coronavirus cases in India hit a new high. India's COVID-19 count surged past the grim milestone of 2.26 lakh. At least six states or Union territories witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours — Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Assam.

The death toll in India reached 6,348. The states recorded 273 fatalities in last 24 hours, the highest toll in a single day since outbreak. A lion's share of the total casualties on Thursday came from Maharashtra.

The total number of active coronavirus patients in India zoomed to 110,960 Nearly 48% of the total coronavirus cases — 1.09 lakh patients were recovered from the disease.

With 2,933 coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continued to add the highest number of COVID-19 cases even on Thursday. Coronavirus infected 77,793 people in the state. Mumbai alone accounted for 1,439 cases in last 24 hours. The fatalities from coronavirus infection touched another peak on Thursday. At least 123 people succumbed to death in the state in last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll so far.

After Maharashtra, Delhi reported the maximum number of active coronavirus cases. The state recorded over 1,300 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 25,004. Delhi was the third state to record over 25,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat saw the biggest jump in COVID-19 on Thursday. At least 495 people tested positive for the virus, taking the coronavirus tally to 18,584. The state recorded the second highest number of fatalities after Maharashtra at 1,155.

ICMR ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in the country. "At least 1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 42,42,718," the health ministry said on Thursday.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country, India imposed a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March. After more than two months, the Centre decided to "unlock" the country by opening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places from next Mond. A detailed guidelines were issued for maintaining social distance and necessary measures to fight against COVID-19.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 4,223

Arunchal Pradesh - 42

Assam - 1,988

Bihar - 4,493

Chandigarh - 301

Chhattisgarh - 756

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 12

Delhi - 25,004

Goa - 166

Gujarat - 18,584

Haryana - 3,281

Himachal Pradesh - 383

Jammu and Kashmir - 3,142

Jharkhand - 793

Karnataka - 4,320

Kerala - 1,588

Ladakh - 90

Madhya Pradesh - 8,762

Maharashtra - 77,793

Manipur - 124

Meghalaya - 33

Mizoram - 17

Nagaland - 80

Odisha - 2,478

Puducherry - 82

Punjab - 2,415

Rajasthan - 9,862

Sikkim - 2

Tamil Nadu - 27,256

Telangana - 3,147

Tripura - 644

Uttarakhand - 1,153

Uttar Pradesh - 9,237

West Bengal - 6,876

Globally, coronavirus infected over 66 lakh people. More than 3,90,000 people died due to coronavirus infection worldwide. India is at the seventh position among the countries severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The United States confirmed over 18 lakh COVID-19 cases and 1.08 lakh deaths. Brazil was the worst-hit nation after the US. It reported over 6.14 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 34,000 fatalities.





