The coronavirus pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet today when 9,887 fresh cases were detected in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 236,657. India overtook Italy to become the sixth nation to record the most number of COVID-19 cases in the world. Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh witnessed the biggest spike in daily COVID-19 count on Friday.

A record number of coronavirus fatalities were confirmed in last 24 hours. Coronavirus infection claimed as many as 294 lives on Friday — the highest number of deaths reported in a day. Maharashtra alone recorded 139 deaths while Delhi confirmed 58 fatalities in last 24 hours.

A record number of coronavirus fatalities were confirmed in last 24 hours. Coronavirus infection claimed as many as 294 lives on Friday — the highest number of deaths reported in a day. Maharashtra alone recorded 139 deaths while Delhi confirmed 58 fatalities in last 24 hours.

There were 115,942 active coronavirus patients in India. Over 1.14 lakh were cured from the disease. At least 48% of the total coronavirus cases were recovered since the outbreak.

Maharashtra saw a slight dip in daily fresh cases from the previous day. As many as 2,436 people diagnosed positive with coronavirus infection on Friday. The state's COVID-19 tally crossed the grim milestone of 80,000-mark. The death toll rose to 2,849. Mumbai alone reported 54 deaths on Friday, highest single-day toll so far. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in India.

Gujarat saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count as over 500 people had tested positive in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 19,094.

Tamil Nadu also recorded a steep rise in COVID-19 tally. With 1,438 fresh cases in last 24 hours, the state's coronavirus count increased to 28,694

Kerala for the first reported over 100 coronavirus cases in a single day. At least 111 people tested positive, taking the tally in the state to 1,699.

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal also witnessed the highest rise in coronavirus count. At least 496 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the state's COVID-19 count to 9,733. While West Bengal confirmed 427 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal increased to 7,303.