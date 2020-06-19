The number of patients who recovered from the coronavirus disease in India crossed 2 lakh today. At least 10,386 people were cured from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 380,532 who tested positive for the virus in the country, 204,711 patients recovered as of today, according to data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Nearly 54% of the total coronavirus cases were cured since the outbreak.

Maharashtra which recorded over 1.18 lakh coronavirus cases, logged the highest number of recoveries at 60,838. It was followed by Tamil Nadu at 28,641 and Delhi at 21,341.

Among major states, Rajasthan recorded a 77.5% recovery rate.

“India’s recovery rate has been steadily going up, which is a good news. More than 50% of those having tested positive have recovered and taken out of active medical supervision," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the citizens "not to panic as more and more number of people are recovering from COVID-19."

Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched India's first mobile I-Lab (Infectious disease diagnostic lab) for last-mile access to COVID-19 testing. It will be deployed in remote, interior and inaccessible parts of the country. The mobile lab can perform 25 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests per day, 300 ELISA tests per day and additional tests for TB and HIV, the health ministry said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via