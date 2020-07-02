Coronavirus: Over 3.5 lakh cured. Which Indian states lead in recovery rate?

India's novel coronavirus tally has surged past 6 lakh-mark on Thursday after 19,148 fresh infections were reported in past 24 hours, according to Union health Ministry's data. The death toll went up to 17,834, including 434 fatalities since Wednesday, it added.

However, the recovery rate of the country is fast approaching 60% with difference between recovered and active cases increasing to 1,32,912. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu saw high recoveries in their states while Chandigarh, Meghalaya were among the cities who saw the highest percentage on recovery rate so far.

"Timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases has resulted in more than 10,000 daily recoveries," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52%, the ministry added. Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and other 12 Indian states have witnessed the highest number of patients recovering from coronavirus. Maharashtra tops the list with 93,154 absolute recoveries since the outbreak, followed by Delhi at 59,992 and Tamil Nadu with 52,926 recoveries.

Here is the list of top 15 states with the highest recoveries:

Maharashtra - 93,154

Delhi - 59,992

Tamil Nadu - 52,926

Gujarat - 24,030

Uttar Pradesh - 16,629

Rajasthan - 14,574

West Bengal -12,528

Madhya Pradesh - 10,655

Haryana - 10,499

Telangana - 8,082

Karnataka - 8,063

Bihar - 7,946

Andhra Pradesh - 6,988

Assam - 5,851

Odisha - 5,353

Apart from this, the health ministry also noted the recovery rate among the citizens. With Chandigarh having a recovery rate of 82.3%, the city tops the list of top 15 states with highest recovery rate. Chandigarh was followed by Meghalaya at 80.8% and Rajasthan at 79.6%.

Here is the lust of top 15 states with the highest recovery rate:

Chandigarh - 82.3%

Meghalaya - 80.8%

Rajasthan - 79.6%

Uttarakhand - 78.6%

Chhattisgarh - 78.3%

Tripura - 78.3%

Bihar - 77.5%

Mizoram - 76.9%

Madhya Pradesh - 76.9%

Jharkhand - 76.6%

Odisha - 73.2%

Gujarat - 72.3%

Haryana - 70.3%

Ladakh - 70.1%

Uttar Pradesh - 69.1%

Moreover, according to the “Test, Trace, Treat" strategy, there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with more than 90 lakh samples being tested till date, the ministry said. During the last 24 hours 2,29,588 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 90,56,173.

The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened. With 768 labs in the government sector and 297 private labs, there are as many as 1065 labs in the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via