Coronavirus: Over 4.5 lakh people cured, recovery rate increased to 61.5%

India's recovery rate from coronavirus disease has improved to over 61.5 per cent, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. At least, 4,56,830 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. "The rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase and touched 61.53 per cent on Wednesday," the health ministry said. Over 16,000 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

"Growing healthcare infrastructure of various types of COVID facilities, adequately supported by ICU and oxygen supported beds, ventilators and other equipment, has facilitated and ensured timely detection and effective clinical management of COVID-19 positive cases," the ministry said.

"Growing healthcare infrastructure of various types of COVID facilities, adequately supported by ICU and oxygen supported beds, ventilators and other equipment, has facilitated and ensured timely detection and effective clinical management of COVID-19 positive cases," the ministry said.

There were 2,64,944 active coronavirus cases in India. With more coronavirus patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by 1,91,886 as on date, it said.

The ministry said that the number of samples being tested for detection of COVID-19 is substantially growing every day with 2,62,679 samples being tested on Tuesday of which more than 53,000 samples have been tested in private laboratories.

The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now, is 1,04,73,771, the ministry said, adding that the tests per million stand at 7,180.

This is because of the sharply focussed "test, trace, treat" strategy of the central government, in coordination with the states and union territories, it said.

A crucial component in the appreciable growth in COVID-19 testing is the increased number of diagnostic labs across the country. There are 795 labs in the government sector and 324 private labs.