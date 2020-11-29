Coronavirus: Over 70% new cases, fatalities reported from 8 States, UTs

Around 70.97% of the 496 Covid-19 deaths reported in a span of 24 hours are contributed by the national capital, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to a data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi with 89 fatalities reported the maximum new deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Maharashtra follows closely with 88 deaths and West Bengal reported 52 deaths.

However, India's daily coronavirus deaths remained under the 600 threshold this month as of now.

The country's active caseload is 4,53,956 on Sunday and the present contribution of active caseload to India's total positive cases stand at 4.83%.

41,810 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

70.43% of the daily new cases are contributed by Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. Kerala leads the tally with 6,250 new COVID cases.

National recovery rate stands at 93.71%

The total number of recovered cases in India have crossed 88 lakhs (8,802,267) while the national recovery rate stands at 93.71% today. 42,298 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

68.73% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in eight States/Union Territories.

The national capital has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,512 newly discharged Covid-19 cases. 5,275 people recovered in Kerala followed by 3,937 in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 caseload has breached the 62 million cases mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University.

The total cases across the world stand at 62,094,127. Around 1,449,709 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to the tracker and 39,750,055 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered from the infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via