The outbreak of COVID-19 has seriously dented global growth prospects and there is a rising probability of a global recession, which may be deeper than the one experienced during the global financial crisis, the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said, according to the just-released minutes of the March 24-27 meeting of central bank's monetary policy committee.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an invisible assassin which needs to be contained quickly before it spreads and wreaks havoc on valuable human lives and the macro economy. In this scenario, it is important to ensure that finance, which is the lifeline of the economy, keeps flowing seamlessly to various sectors of the economy," he said,

The RBI in an emergency move late last month cut its key lending rate by a bigger-than-hoped 75 basis points and announced several measures to inject rupee and dollar liquidity in the domestic markets.

The RBI chief said "we are living through an extraordinary time and the situation currently facing the country is unprecedented. It, therefore, becomes imperative to make all-out efforts to protect the domestic economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic."

In India also, he said, the near-term growth outlook has deteriorated sharply, initially reflecting global spillovers and the amplification of the impact of COVID-19; and thereafter, due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The government has announced several measures to protect the vulnerable sections of society. The Reserve Bank is undertaking measures almost on a daily basis to provide relief and financial accommodation to various segments of the economy," he said.

The path to normalisation of activity, however, is contingent on how India’s COVID-19 epidemiological curve evolves, amidst heightened uncertainty, the RBI chief said.