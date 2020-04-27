BENGALURU : A 50-year old coronavirus patient committed suicide by jumping off the hospital building on Monday, according to two people aware of the development.

The patient had chronic renal failure and was put on maintenance haemodialysis, K.Sudhakar, medical education minister of Karnataka said.

The deceased was admitted on 24 April and was due for dialysis on Monday, according to the minister.

Sudhakar said that the person came from the fire exit which was opened for lift repair and jumped from the sixth floor of the hospital. He died on the spot and his body was shifted to the mortuary with all precautions.

The death adds to the challenges of the state -- and country -- that is battling not just the covid-19 pandemic but also the stigmatisation around the disease causing deep and lasting adverse impact on those infected by the virus.

The Karnataka government has been actively providing mental health services to persons infected with the virus and those quarantined at homes.

“This long duration of stay in isolation requires a mental booster for keeping oneself calm & quiet," according to a statement by the health department.

A total of 1369 counselling sessions w ere held on Saturday. A team of at least 150 mental health professionals have so far held 50276 counselling sessions according to the government.

