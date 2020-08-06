Coronavirus picks up in northeastern states, but south remains worst-hit

The northeast is the latest region in India where the coronavirus has begun to pick up in the last few days. While Assam has the 10th highest number of active cases, states such as Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura have also seen new outbreaks in recent days. Their total case-load is a small fraction of that in the rest of India, but the four states together have recorded a 35% jump in active cases over the past week.