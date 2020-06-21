Pune district in Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 823 coronavirus cases , with the tally rising to 15,004, city health officials said.

The number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 15,004, while the death toll reached 584 after 24 people lost their lives to the deadly infection in past 24 hours, the health officials added.

"Of the total infected people, 1,966 were discharged in past 24 hours while 77,924 were discharged from city hospitals after recovery till date. The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,163," the health department said.

Highest single-day spike of 823 positive #COVID19 cases and 24 deaths reported in Pune today. Total number of positive cases and death toll rise to 15004 and 584 respectively: Pune Health Department pic.twitter.com/ghWfaN9IBT — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The health officials said 83,649 coronavirus samples were tested till Saturday in the city, of which 15,004 tested positive, 68,611 tested negative and results of 1,443 samples are still awaited.

The officials added 9,257 coronavirus patients were discharged from the city hospitals after declared fully cured.

"Of the 823 cases detected in the last 24 hours, 403 are from Pune city, 381 from Pimpri Chinchwad and 39 from rural and cantonment areas," the official added.

