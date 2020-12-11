Coronavirus: Punjab govt extends night curfew across the state till 1 Jan

In the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab , state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has extended the state-wide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till 1 January next year.

This came after the second Sero-Survey conducted in 12 districts of Punjab found a total of 24.19% of the state's population has been infected by Covid-19.

Sharing the findings of the Sero-Survey, conducted among randomly selected districts and population, Health Secretary Hussan Lal stated at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Amarinder Singh that a total of 4678 participants were interviewed and their blood samples collected.

Of these, 1,201 tested IgG reactive, of which only 4.03% were symptomatic and 95.9% were asymptomatic, a statement from the Punjab CMO said.

The Sero-Survey also said:

1) Urban areas showed a positivity rate of 30.5%, while rural areas reported 21.0% positivity.

2) Ludhiana, with 54.6% total positivity and 71.7% urban positivity was found to be the worst hit, followed by Ferozepur, Jalandhar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

3) Female positivity was found to be higher in both urban and rural areas.

The decision of extending the night curfew was announced by the Punjab Chief Minister's Office. "Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders extension of night curfew and curbs on the number of people at gatherings till January 1, 2021, with directives to the state police to ensure strict compliance, especially at marriage places," news agency ANI quoted Punjab CMO as saying.

Penalties to be imposed in case of deviance

Captain Amarinder Singh has also asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce the restrictions of a maximum of 100 people at indoor gatherings and 250 outdoors at marriage palaces and other places, with penalties to be imposed on the hosts in case of deviance.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Thursday reported 28 more deaths due to the deadly virus, as the toll crossed the 5,000-mark, while 635 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,58,556, according to a medical bulletin.

Six new deaths were reported from Mohali; four each from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur; three each from Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala; two from Sangrur and one each from Barnala, Mansa and Moga, the bulletin added.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 5,007.

Punjab now has 7,423 active cases of coronavirus, according to the bulletin

