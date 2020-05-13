Corona: Rail Bhavan shut for 2-day after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI : Indian Railways on Wednesday announced the closer of its Delhi based Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways, next two days after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The railways said the board’s office at Rail Bhawan would remain close for 14 and 15 May for intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas.

"In the wake of recent COVID19 positive case in the Ministry of Railways (Railways Board), the Railway Board’s office at Rail Bhawan to remain close for 14th & 15th May for intensive sanitisation", the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

An employee, working as a clerk in Railway Protection Force (RPF) director general Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of the Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since May 6, news agency ANI said.

