Coronavirus-ravaged states seek for more funds from Centre

“In July, on the request of all ministers, there shall be a meeting to discuss exclusively one agenda point, and that is compensation cess which has to be given to the states," she had said at the June meeting of a panel on the goods and services tax, proceeds of which the Modi government shares with the provinces. The compensation was a reference to a payment made to regional governments in lieu of their giving up the bulk of their tax-making powers to the federal administration in 2017.