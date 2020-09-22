Coronavirus: Record 1,01,468 patients in India cured in a day, active cases drop

With over one lakh patients cured in last 24 hours, India has continued the consistent growth of single-day COVID-19 recoveries during the last four days with over 90,000 recovered each day for the last four days, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. India cured record 1,01,468 patients in a day, dragging the active cases below 10-lakh mark.

India's Coronavirus case tally crossed 55-lakh mark on Tuesday with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated and 88,935 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) has tested 6,53,25,779 samples tested up to 21st September for coronavirus. Of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday, reports ICMR web portal.

More details awaited

