NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday said the number of positive cases for coronavirus have climbed to 13,418 as 508 new cases were reported in the national capital in past 24 hours.

Delhi health department said a record 30 fatalities were reported in the national capital in past 24 hours taking the death toll to 261.

"The total number of positive cases in the national capital is now 13,418 with 508 new cases", the Delhi health department said.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital is now 13,418 with 508 new cases: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/YkfZidbX8e — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

The health department said out of 13,418 total cases, at least 6,540 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far, while 6,617 cases are active.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said the number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 87 with the addition of house numbers 600-800 Hari Nagar, Rani Bagh, and two houses at street number 8, Shastri Park. Till now, 41 zones have been de-contained.

