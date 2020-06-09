Though India keeps on adding record number of fresh coronavirus cases daily as the economy opens up gradually, the recoveries have also showed a big jump. Presently, there are 1,29,917 active cases while 1,29,214 patients have been cured/discharged. This implies a recovery rate of 48.47%. The number of total cases in India has climbed to 2,66,598 after the country registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released today morning. The death toll has risen to 7466 so far.

In past 24 hours, about 4,800 coronavirus recoveries have been reported while there was about 4,900 increase in active cases.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today will chair a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus in Delhi. The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing. The health minister is expected to discuss the prevailing outbreak of coronavirus across the country and the measures being taken to curb its spread.

According to today's figures released by the health ministry, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count has climbed to 88,528 while coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu have reached 33,229. A total of 49,16,116 samples were tested in the country till now of which 1,41,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala. (With Agency Inputs)

