As India entered ' Unlock-2 ' from today with more relaxations in lockdown curbs, the country today reported 18,653 new cases in past 24 horus, taking the tally to 5,85,493. The death toll rose to 17,400 today after 507 new fatalities. It was the eighth day in a row that over 15,000 cases have been reported daily in the country.

According to health ministry's figures. the number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered. The recovery rate has improved to 59.43% while the gap between recovered and active patients has widened to 1.27 lakh.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 88,26,585 samples have been tested up to June 30 for covid, with 2,17,931 samples been tested on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday said people not strictly adhering to precautions as they did during the lockdown was a cause of worry.

In June, the country reported about 3.8 lakh cases as relaxations were introduced under Unlock-1 from June 1. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat account for nearly two-third of the total cases till now.

PM Modi said said India is in a better position compared to many countries of the world, as timely imposition of lockdown and other decisions have saved lakhs of lives but said there is an increasing "negligence" in personal and social behaviour during the easing of restrictions and urged them to be more vigilant as Unlock-2 begins.

The prime minister also on Tuesday reviewed coronavirus vaccine development efforts. India, which reported its first case of coronavirus infection on January 30, is now the fourth worst-affected country in terms of cases after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 1.04 crore with 5.1 lakh fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (With Agency Inputs)

